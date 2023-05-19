United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,197,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,114,000 after buying an additional 133,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Natural Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,983,000 after buying an additional 175,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after buying an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in United Natural Foods by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,719,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,107,000 after buying an additional 178,233 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNFI opened at $28.09 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CL King cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

