Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,623,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 718,290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $13.83 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.45). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $99.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

