Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,268 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.49. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.