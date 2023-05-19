Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 85 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on THG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE THG opened at $119.52 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,984.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -10,800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.