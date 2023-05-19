Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NuVasive by 17.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,674,000 after purchasing an additional 386,996 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NUVA. Citigroup lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.98.

NuVasive Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.