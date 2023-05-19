Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,018 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after buying an additional 676,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.89%.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

