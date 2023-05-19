Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 132.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 133.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Up 1.0 %

DIOD stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. Diodes’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,895 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

