Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Axonics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Axonics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axonics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Performance

Axonics stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,535 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.