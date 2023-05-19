Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after buying an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,505,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,956,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,948,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 136,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

