Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,014,000 after acquiring an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,272,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 107,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after buying an additional 24,963 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

