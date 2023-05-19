Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 148 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

