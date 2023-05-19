Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 285 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $35.49 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.