Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,336 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALEX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

ALEX stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.82%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.