Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,199 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,888,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 266,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

