Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 515 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 47,974 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 511.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Essent Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.17 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.