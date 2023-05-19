Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UCBI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.1 %

UCBI stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

