Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 1,251 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fabrinet by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FN opened at $95.28 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

