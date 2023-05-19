Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 2,138 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Calix Stock Performance
Shares of CALX opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.65. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 1.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Calix
In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Calix Profile
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
