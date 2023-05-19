Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 2,442 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.