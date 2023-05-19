Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 5,800 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after buying an additional 252,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,794,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,953,000 after buying an additional 521,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,480,000 after buying an additional 400,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,624,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.1 %

HOMB opened at $21.82 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.