Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Mueller Industries Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average is $68.57.
Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.
Mueller Industries Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
