Van ECK Associates Corp Has $111,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Shares of AIV stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

