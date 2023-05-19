Van ECK Associates Corp Has $117,000 Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 66,401 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WFG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WFG stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.45 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.