Van ECK Associates Corp Has $139,000 Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AKR opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

