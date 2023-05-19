Van ECK Associates Corp Has $144,000 Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,624,000 after buying an additional 345,821 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,965,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,803,000 after buying an additional 287,818 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194,773 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169,024 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

