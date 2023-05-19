Van ECK Associates Corp Has $146,000 Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $124,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $111,775.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $124,395.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock worth $1,385,880 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wayfair Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of W stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $76.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

