Van ECK Associates Corp Has $159,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $135.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average of $135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.