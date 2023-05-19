Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.