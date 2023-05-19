Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SMG. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.