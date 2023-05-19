Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

