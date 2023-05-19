Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $29.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

