Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 100 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $124.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.