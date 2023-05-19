Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,378 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 390.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.61. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,725. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

