Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,799 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 82.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.7 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE GNL opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.59%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -799.96%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

