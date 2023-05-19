Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 85 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 294.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.