Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,330 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Enviva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Enviva by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,697.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,697.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,772.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,010 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enviva Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. Truist Financial cut Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

EVA opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

