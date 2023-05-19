Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 1,163 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.9 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $154.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $154.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

