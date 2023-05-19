Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,654,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $96.86 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.83.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

