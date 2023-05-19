Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in THOR Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,931,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in THOR Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,346,000 after purchasing an additional 291,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in THOR Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,740,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

THO opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.10.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.



