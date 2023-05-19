Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 327,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 127,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,989,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,794.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

