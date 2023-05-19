Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,010 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 61,641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,869,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

