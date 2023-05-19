Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $112,000 Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,444,519.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.24. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

