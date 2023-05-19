Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,498,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $208.46 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

