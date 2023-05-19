Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 6.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $166.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.25.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

