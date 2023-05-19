Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,185 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $21,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $172.63 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $193.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.