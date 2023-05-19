Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRE. TheStreet downgraded Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

