Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CFO Sells $588,300.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $588,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $457,226.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Vertex Trading Up 3.5 %
VERX opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.36 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VERX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex (VERX)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.