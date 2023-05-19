Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CFO Sells $588,300.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $588,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $457,226.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vertex Trading Up 3.5 %

VERX opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.36 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vertex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertex by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vertex by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

