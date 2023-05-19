Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $97,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

VOR stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

