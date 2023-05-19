Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 281.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.