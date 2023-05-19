William Staples Sells 6,343 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $478,262.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Staples also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47.

New Relic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of New Relic by 13.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 39.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP increased its position in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 411,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,896 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.